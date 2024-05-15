Dangerous Invasive Species Found In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

A dangerous invasive species was found in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its update "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," which highlights

"Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."

Invasive Species Control: Village of Brewster, Putnam County, New York

In this week's report, the DEC confirmed forest rangers removed an invasive species from the Village of Brewster, in Putnam County.

"Invasive species are non-native species that can cause harm to the environment, the economy or human health," the DEC said.

These invasive species come from all over the globe. As international trade increases, so does the rate of invasive species introductions in New York, according to the DEC.

DEC Removes Reed Grass Phragmites From Bog Brook Unique Area

Back on May 3, Forest Ranger Russo joined volunteers and staff from DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife to clear out reed grass phragmites from Bog Brook Unique Area.

"Phragmites are an invasive species that overtake some wetlands, making it difficult for native flora and fauna to grow," the DEC stated in its press release.

5 of New York's Most Devastating Invasive Species

New York State is full of invasive species. These are considered the five most devastating invasive species in the Empire State.

