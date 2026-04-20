New Italian Restaurant Reviving Hudson Valley Waterfront Dining

A beloved Hudson Valley waterfront spot closed without warning, but something new has quietly taken its place. And now, it’s finally fully open!

The wait is over! A new Italian restaurant is fully open, taking over after a beloved Hudson Valley waterfront restaurant suddenly closed.

In the fall of 2025, Primo on the Newburgh waterfront suddenly closed.

Primo Waterfront Closes In Newburgh, New York

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Primo closed for good on Sept 28 after being open for four years. A reason for the closure wasn't given, but owners said they "sold" the Coastal Italian restaurant.

Soon, Hudson Valley Post learned what was going to replace Primo.

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New Italian Restaurant In Newburgh

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In late October, while dining with friends, I learned what was going to replace Primo.

A sign outside the former Primo location read "Cibo E Vino il Fiume Coming soon..."

According to Google Translate, in Italian, Cibo E Vino il Fiume translates to Food and Wine the River.

"Going back to basics, connecting flavors of Italy with the community, through culinary traditions. While with our quality, passion, and pride, we aspire to create an environment where the absolute guest satisfaction is our highest priority," owners write on its website.

In late October, officials from the eatery told me they expected the restaurant to be up and running in the next few weeks.

Opens Without Liquor License

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In November 2025, owners held a "soft-opening." The restaurant opened, but without its liquor license.

In early 2026, the liquor license was still pending. I went twice with friends, and the food was incredible!

We couldn't wait for the eatery to get its liquor license so the place could fully open, and more Newburgh residents would discover this hidden gem.

Liquor License Granted!

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This weekend, while walking the Newburgh waterfront, I noticed the liquor license pending sign outside the restaurant was finally gone.

So I did some "investigative reporting." I'm happy to report that the eatery now has its liquor license and is fully open!

"Imagine breezy afternoons spent sipping hand-crafted cocktails, curated specifically for the warmer days ahead. Pair your drink with our latest seasonal dishes—each bite designed to transport you straight to a seaside terrace in Positano," the eatery posted on its Instagram after getting its liquor license.

As any good reporter would, I had to "investigate" the drinks! They did not disappoint! Workers told me the license was granted late last week.

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"A Taste of Italy on the Newburgh Waterfront," the Instagram post announcing the opening states. "Get ready to soak up the sun and the flavors of the Mediterranean! This summer, we’re bringing the soul of Italian Cuisine right to the Hudson River waterfront."

If you try this new place, feel free to let us know what you think! Cheers to the new business!

Newburgh New York Waterfront Restaurants

Newburgh New York Water Front Restaurants It has boats. It has entertainment and boy does it have an amazing selection of food and drink. Take in the beautiful Newburgh Waterfront on the historic Hudson River while enjoying top-shelf food and drink. Fine and casual dining with a backdrop of the Hudson River from the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to the north and Bannerman's castle to the south. Watch the river and the boats go by while enjoying every type of food you can imagine from pizza to seafood to steaks to barbeques even tacos you can have it all at these Newburgh Waterfront restaurants. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

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