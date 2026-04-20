Shocking Hudson Valley Barbershop Shooting: 1 Man Nearly Killed

A shooting inside a Hudson Valley barbershop sent police rushing to the scene.

Police in the Hudson Valley rushed to a barbershop following reports of shots being fired.

1 Man Shot Inside Barbershop In Rockland County, New York

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The Ramapo Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Veloz Barbershop, located at 279 North Main Street, on Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found an unnamed 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was treated at the scene by Rockland Paramedics and Spring Hill Ambulance.

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He was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he's currently listed in stable condition.

Alleged Suspect Arrested

Police say the suspect, 50-year-old Stanley Etienne of Ramapo, allegedly fled the scene. He was found and arrested in the area of 150 West Eckerson Road.

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Etienne was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Criminal Use of a Firearm.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," the Town of Ramapo Police Department said in a press release to Hudson Valley Post.

Police say the suspect's vehicle and weapon used in the incident were both found at a separate location.

Etienne's bail was set at $750,000 cash, $900,000 bond, or $1,000,000 partially secured bond. He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail pending a future court appearance.

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