Serial Killer Speakeasy Coming To The Hudson Valley, New York

A chilling true-crime experience is coming to the Hudson Valley. This immersive experience is already getting attention nationwide

There's an event coming up soon in the Hudson Valley that's a true-crime lover's dream. Serial Killer Speakeasy is bringing its "immersive experience" to Newburgh, New York

Serial Killer Speakeasy Coming To Newburgh, New York

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Everyone who attends will get to see the "terrifying stories" of Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ed Gein brought to life before your eyes."

"Lose yourself in gripping, atmospheric live performances told through the twisted perspectives of the killers themselves," Midnight Creative, the organizers say.

Organizers believe it's a "chilling" experience where four infamous stories unfold live on stage.

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"It’s like stepping inside your favorite true-crime podcast, but with premium cocktails, an ominous atmosphere, and a killer twist," they add.

4 Delicious Themed Cocktails

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Ticketholders will also enjoy four "delicious, themed cocktails paired perfectly with each tale."

Ted Bundy – Paired with the Friendly Stranger

Jeffrey Dahmer – Paired with the Apartment Two One Three

John Wayne Gacy – Paired with the Killer Clowns

Ed Gein – Paired with the Gein’s Cauldron

Mocktails are available upon request.

Only Shows In All Of New York State

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The Serial Killer Speakeasy is getting rave reviews nationwide. As of this writing, the only shows in the Empire State will be held in Newburgh.

Shows are scheduled from Thursday, May 14, through Saturday May, 16, at The Ellis, located at 60 Dubois Street in Newburgh.

Showtimes:

May 14: 6 p.m.; 8 p.m.

May 15: 6 p.m.; 8 p.m.; 10 p.m.

May 16: 2 p.m.; 4 p.m; 6 p.m.; 8 p.m.

"This exclusive touring event transforms The Ellis into a gripping true-crime sanctuary. As you sip on expertly crafted spirits or bespoke mocktails, our mixologists and theatrical storytellers will plunge you deep into the minds and motives of Bundy, Dahmer, Gacy, and Gein. It is an unforgettable blend of tension, dark history, and theatrical intrigue," Midnight Creative adds.

Guests must be 21+ with a valid ID. Shows run 90 minutes. CLICK HERE for tickets.

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