Forbes Only Gives Perfect Ratings to These New York Hospitals

Out of thousands of hospitals nationwide, only a small number in New York earned a perfect rating. The list may surprise you.

This year, Forbes released it's first-ever "Forbes Top Hospitals" list.

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The publication says they crafted the list because "navigating the healthcare system can be daunting." Forbes says the list is needed because:

Managing referrals, red tape, complicated treatment protocols and increasing costs become all the more overwhelming when people are at their most vulnerable—facing illness, long-term conditions, or injuries.

These New York Hospitals Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating

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Across the nation, out of about 5,400 rated hospitals, only 253 earned five stars.

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Forbes ranked thousands of U.S. hospitals using real-world federal data, focusing on what the company says matters most:

Whether patients survive, recover, avoid infections, and get treated right.

Below are the hospitals in New York that earned a perfect 5-star rating.

These 5 New York Hospitals Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating

Just five hospitals in New York received a perfect 5-star rating from Forbes.

"This unique rating system evaluates general acute care hospitals throughout the United States to offer consumers unbiased information on which hospitals can offer top-notch, high-value medical services, no matter where they are in the country," Forbes states.

Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100

In related news, Forbes says these 12 colleges across New York are among the best 100 in America.

Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100 School is in-session in New York, and a recent report from Forbes has identified these Empire State universities as some of the best in the country. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Below are the hospitals in New York The Leapfrog Group awarded failing or near-failing grades as well as a perfect "A" grade.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

These New York Hospitals Earn "A" Grades