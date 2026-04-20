Upstate New York Sees Unusual Surge In Tornado Activity

This rarely happens in New York. One county just saw multiple tornadoes in a matter of days, and experts are taking notice.

Three tornadoes touched down in one Upstate New York county, just days apart.

Two touched down on the same day.

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The National Weather Service just confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Farmersville on April 15. It touched down around 8:16 p.m., packing winds of about 80 miles per hour.

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Officials say it traveled about a quarter-mile, uprooting dozens of trees and flipping a small outbuilding.

Three minutes prior, at 8:13 p.m., an EF-0 twister touched down southeast of Machias at 8:13 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This tornado stayed on the ground for one minute, with peak winds of 75 miles per hour. It stayed on the ground for 0.17 miles, officials say.

Farmersville and Machias are both located in Cattaraugus County.

EF-1 Twister Does Most Damage In Cattaraugus County, New York

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New York's first tornado of 2026, the first one to impact Machias, touched down on March 31 southeast of Machias.

Experts tell us that's a common myth that tornadoes cannot hit the same place twice.

The EF-1 tornado reached winds of 107 miles per hour. It carved a 1.4-mile path and caused significant tree damage and some property destruction, officials say.

No injuries have been reported from any of these three events.

Before 2026, Cattaraugus County averaged only 0.1 tornadoes per year. New York's tornado season typically peaks in July.

Tornadoes In New York: These Counties See The Most Twisters

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