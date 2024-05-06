Alert: You Are Getting Scammed If You Get This Text In New York

New scams cost New Yorkers over $10 million last year. Officials say to watch out for these texts.

New York State officials are warning about another E-ZPass phishing scam.

"PHISHING ALERT: Customers should be aware of this phishing alert. If you receive the message below, DO NOT CLICK on the link and delete the message," the NYS Thruway Authority states.

An increasing number of E-ZPass customers are getting texts saying they owe money. The texts appear to be sent from E-Zpass but are really sent by scammers.

Watch Out For These Texts In New York State

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, this is an example of a scam text, sent from NY Toll Services:

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Tollsbymail: Take action now to clear your outstanding balance. Go to https://nytollservices.com to prevent $50.00 in additional fees.

EZ-Pass uses Tolls by Mail NY, which isn't affiliated with NYTOLLSERVICES.COM, officials say.

"If you receive a message like the one above, DO NOT CLICK the link and delete the message. Tolls by Mail NY will never ask for personal information such as Date of Birth," the New York State Thruway Authority states.

Example Of A Real Text From EZ-Pass

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Below is an example of an official text from Tolls By Mail NY.

EZPNY: Pay Toll Now details for Conf # 123456789 can be viewed at www.tollsbymailny.com/ptn. Reply HELPTBM for help, STOPTBM to cancel. Msg & Data Rates May Apply

"If you've received an e-mail from a sender unfamiliar to you, examine it before clicking any links. If you suspect that it's fraudulent, forward it to the Federal Trade Commission at spam@uce.gov without changing or retyping the subject line. Such changes may inhibit the ability to investigate it properly. Delete the fraudulent email immediately after forwarding it to the FTC," EZ-Pass states.

If you suspect you've received a fraudulent E-ZPass® NY e-mail, please contact the E-ZPass® NY Customer Service Center at 800-333-8655 (TOLL).

Upstate New Yorkers Lost Over $11 Million From Scams In 2023

Canva / Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash Canva / Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash loading...

In 2023, Upstate New Yorkers lost over $11 million in reported phishing scams, according to the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

"Phishing" is an illegal practice of sending fraudulent e-mails or texts with links to websites that appear to be legitimate.

