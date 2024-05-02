3 Of America’s Worst Hospitals For Patient Safety Are In New York

These three New York hospitals just received failing grades for "patient safety."

On Wednesday, the Leapfrog Group released its 2024 Hospital Safety Grades. The nonprofit assigns letter grades, “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F,” to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the country.

"The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. It is fully transparent and free to the public," Leapfrog states.

The grades are based on "how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections."

Three Hospitals In New York State Get An "F" Grade For Patient Safety

These three hospitals located across New York State were given a failing grade for patient safety, according to Leapfrog.

The hospitals didn't respond to LeapFrog's grades. We will update this article if any information is released.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Hospitals In Chemung County, Erie County, New York Receiving Failing Grades For Patient Safety

Canva Canva loading...

Leapfrog grades each hospital from over 30 measures.

Hudson Valley Post just learned Elmira is the "best" small hometown in America. It's also one of the "loneliest" places to live in the United States.

Hospitals In Western NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, North Country Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

Recently, Hudson Valley Post reported on 28 New York hospitals that Leapfrog gave a "D" grade for patient safety.

See the list below:

28 New York Hospitals Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Measures Have The Biggest Impact On Patient Safety

Canva Canva loading...

These five measures "have a direct impact on patient safety outcomes," according to Leapfrog.

Nurse communication

Doctor communication

Hospital staff responsiveness

Communication about medicines

Discharge information

Keep Reading: