3 Of America&#8217;s Worst Hospitals For Patient Safety Are In New York

3 Of America’s Worst Hospitals For Patient Safety Are In New York

Canva

These three New York hospitals just received failing grades for "patient safety."

On Wednesday, the Leapfrog Group released its 2024 Hospital Safety Grades. The nonprofit assigns letter grades, “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F,” to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the country.

"The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. It is fully transparent and free to the public," Leapfrog states.

The grades are based on "how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections."

Three Hospitals In New York State Get An "F" Grade For Patient Safety

These three hospitals located across New York State were given a failing grade for patient safety, according to Leapfrog.

The hospitals didn't respond to LeapFrog's grades. We will update this article if any information is released.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Hospitals In Chemung County, Erie County, New York Receiving Failing Grades For Patient Safety

Canva
loading...

Leapfrog grades each hospital from over 30 measures.

Hudson Valley Post just learned Elmira is the "best" small hometown in America. It's also one of the "loneliest" places to live in the United States. 

Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved

Hospitals In Western NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, North Country Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

Recently, Hudson Valley Post reported on 28 New York hospitals that Leapfrog gave a "D" grade for patient safety.

See the list below:

28 New York Hospitals Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Measures Have The Biggest Impact On Patient Safety

Canva
loading...

These five measures "have a direct impact on patient safety outcomes," according to Leapfrog.

  • Nurse communication
  • Doctor communication
  • Hospital staff responsiveness
  • Communication about medicines
  • Discharge information

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State

Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."
Filed Under: Capital Region, Central NY, finger lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, new york city, New York News, North Country, Southern Tier, Western NY
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post