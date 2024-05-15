Iconic New York Eateries Part Of ‘LARGEST Restaurant Liquidation EVER!’

Sadly, we've learned an iconic restaurant is closing even more locations in New York State. But there's some good news for Empire State residents.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post learned Red Lobster is closing nearly 50 locations across the country, including many in New York. We have since learned more locations are closed. See the full list of New York closures below.

11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Red Lobster Closes Locations In Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Nanuet, Scarsdale, Lakewood, Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Rochester, Stony Brook, Watertown

Red Lobster Closed Google Maps/Canva loading...

Sadly, the closures were so abrupt that some employees didn't know they were out of a job until showing up to work this week.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported the future of the popular eatery was in danger because owners were considering filing to restructure its debt, renegotiate leases and shed some long-term contracts.

The company is now reportedly looking for a buyer to avoid bankruptcy.

New York Red Lobster Locations Part Of 'LARGEST Restaurant Liquidation EVER!'

Red Lobster Closed Getty Images loading...

Liquidator TAGeX Brands opened up online auctions for a number of the closed restaurants to auction off kitchen equipment, furniture, fixtures and more.

"Prepare for the LARGEST restaurant liquidation EVER! Fixtures, furniture, and equipment MUST GO," TAGeX Brands stated on X. "Auctions start NOW. SINGLE winner for each location. WINNER TAKES ALL."

Kingston, Rochester, Amherst

At least three New York locations are part of the auction, including in:

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Each auction will have one winner. Meaning the person with the highest bid will get "the entire contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on."

Red Lobster Getty Images loading...

Each auction is live now and runs through Thursday, May 16.

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Keep Reading:

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know