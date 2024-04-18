The End May Be Near For A Beloved Fast Food Eatery In New York
A very popular fast food eatery, with many locations across New York State, may be nearing its final days.
Another fast food chain may be forced to close locations in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported Boston Market was "near death."
Boston Market "Near Death"
Boston Market was just denied Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time. The company also can't file for bankruptcy again for the next six months.
Boston Market is facing over 140 lawsuits for unpaid wages, unpaid vendors or overdue rent. The company owes US Foods, a major food vendor, $11 million.
Many locations across the nation have closed in the past two months. Open locations are "likely operating without any support from corporate," reports say.
Boston Market Is America's Most Underrated Fast Food Chain
Boston Market Is America's Most Underrated Fast Food Chain
According to some on social media, "Boston Market is the most underrated fast food chain."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Red Lobster May File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Red Lobster may soon join Boston Market in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
There are about 30 locations across New York State.
The popular seafood chain is considering filing to restructure its debt, renegotiate leases and shed some long-term contracts, Bloomberg reports.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Red Lobster has yet to comment on the report.
Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024
Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
Watch out for These 7 Creatures That Can Hide in Your Car in New York
Gallery Credit: Megan