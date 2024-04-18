The End May Be Near For A Beloved Fast Food Eatery In New York

A very popular fast food eatery, with many locations across New York State, may be nearing its final days.

Another fast food chain may be forced to close locations in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported Boston Market was "near death."

Boston Market "Near Death"

Boston Market was just denied Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time. The company also can't file for bankruptcy again for the next six months.

Boston Market is facing over 140 lawsuits for unpaid wages, unpaid vendors or overdue rent. The company owes US Foods, a major food vendor, $11 million.

Many locations across the nation have closed in the past two months. Open locations are "likely operating without any support from corporate," reports say.

Boston Market To Remove Salt Shakers, Lower Sodium Levels In Food Getty Images loading...

Boston Market Is America's Most Underrated Fast Food Chain

According to some on social media, "Boston Market is the most underrated fast food chain."

Red Lobster May File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Red Lobster may soon join Boston Market in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Red Lobster Sold To Golden Gate Capital For 2.1 Billion Getty Images loading...

There are about 30 locations across New York State.

The popular seafood chain is considering filing to restructure its debt, renegotiate leases and shed some long-term contracts, Bloomberg reports.

Red Lobster has yet to comment on the report.

