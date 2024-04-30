Pizza Sold In New York State May Cause Life-Threatening Reaction

Health officials are sounding the alarm regarding pizza sold in New York State.

The USDA announced frozen pizza sold in New York State has been recalled due to a potential health risk.

Frozen Meat Pizza Products Recalled

Photos and information about the recall can be seen below:

Pizza Recalled Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

The pizza has been recalled over "misbranding and undeclared allergens," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The pizza contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, officials say.

If someone with a soy allegory at the pizza they could develop a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction, officials say.

More common symptoms include vomiting, stomach cramps, indigestion, and diarrhea.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider," the FSIS states.

Pizza Sold In New York Recalled Due To Undeclared Soy

The recalled items were sent to stores and fundraisers across New York State as well as Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS determined that the product contained soy, which was not declared on the label.

Remove Pizzas From Home

The FSIS is worried the recalled pizzas may be in consumers’ freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS adds.

