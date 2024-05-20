Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Memorial Day Weekend
Thanks to record travelers, officials say it may take you 70 percent longer to drive to your destination. We've got the best and worst times to hit the road.
Going away for Memorial Day weekend?
AAA Predicts Near Record Travel
If you're planning to travel during the upcoming long weekend, you're not alone. AAA predicts nearly 43.8 million people will travel over 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day weekend.
That's up 4 percent from last year and is just below 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.
Record Number Of New York Travelers
Here in New York State, AAA thinks 2.8 million New York State residents to be traveling. That's a record high.
AAA predicts it will take 64 percent longer to drive during peak times on the New York State Thruway.
Below are the best and worst times to drive during the upcoming few days, according to AAA.
Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Memorial Day Weekend
Peak congestion is expected on the New York State Thruway from New York City through the Hudson Valley to Albany.
