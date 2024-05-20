‘Worldwide Caution:’ New Yorkers Warned About ‘Terrorist Attacks’
A "worldwide" alert is warning New Yorkers about the "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions."
On Friday, the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a "Security Alert" that called for "Worldwide Caution."
Worldwide Travel Alert Issued
The "Worldwide Caution" is due to increased chances of "terrorist attacks" and "violent actions" against Americans.
"Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the security alert states.
The alert comes as AAA predicts a near-record amount of people will travel during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
LGBTQI+ Most At Rick
US officials warn there is "increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events."
The alert advises all Americans to use "increased caution" while overseas, including during upcoming Pride events. Pride month takes place in June.
"Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons," the alert adds.
ISIS Threat
The security alert is in response to US intelligence learning of threats from ISIS against Pride events scheduled across Europe, according to CBS News.
