Closures, Stoppages Expected All Year On New York State Thruway

Construction on the nearly 70-year-old highway is expected to lead to lane closures, stoppages and increased fines in the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Hochul announced the start of a $36.6 million pavement improvement project on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County.

New York State Thruway Repair Between Woodbury, Newburgh In Orange County

The work will cover 12 miles of I-87. Starting just north of exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) in Woodbury to exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300) in Newburgh.

"New York State is committed to rehabilitating aging infrastructure in tourism and commuter corridors," Hochul said. "This project will make critical safety improvements to I-87 in Orange County, provide a safer driving experience for the millions of New Yorkers who drive on the Thruway every year.

The work includes both partial and full-depth repairs.

Project Includes Full-Depth Pavement Repairs and Resurfacing Between Woodbury and Newburgh

About 53,000 vehicles travel that part of the Thruway in both directions daily.

About 85 percent of the roadway on the New York State Thruway dates back to its original construction in the 1950s.

Officials say this highlights the need for heavy maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation activities to keep the riding surface in a state of good repair.

"This project is another example of our continued investment in road and bridge projects across the Hudson Valley and the state to address aging infrastructure," Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said.

Work Scheduled to Be Completed By End of this Year

The project in Orange County will start with "full-depth pavement repairs." Which means crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on the Thruway.

"The repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity. Crews will also address less stressed areas of the roadway by removing the existing asphalt overlay and installing a two-inch asphalt overlay for an improved riding experience," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Construction is scheduled to take place overnights on weekdays until the end of 2024.

Drivers are told to expect "lane closures," "traffic shifts" and "stoppages" on I-87.

As always, Hochul's office reminds New Yorkers that "fines are doubled for speeding a work zone."

