Over 34,000 New York State Residents Suddenly Quit Job

Business is said to be "booming" across New York State, yet tens of thousands recently quit or were fired from their jobs.

Over 34,000 New Yorkers suddenly quit their jobs.

34,000 New Yorkers Quit Job

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest job report on Friday.

Around 34,000 more New York State workers quit their jobs in March, compared to the previous month.

New York State led the nation in workers quitting. New Jersey placed second with over 24,000 New Jersey workers quitting.

It's unclear why so many New Yorkers recently quit their jobs.

36,000 New Yorkers Laid Off

The job report also shows that 36,000 more workers were laid off in the past month compared to the previous month.

19,000 More Jobs In New York State

On the other hand, the report also highlighted that there are 19,000 more job openings in March compared to February.

New York State Jobs Recover From COVID Pandemic

The unemployment rate is now down to 4.3 percent, down from nearly 17 percent during the peak of the pandemic.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently highlighted that private-sector jobs recovered "100 percent" since the COVID pandemic.

"With jobs at an all-time high across the state, New York's economy hasn't just recovered—it's been completely transformed," Hochul stated. "Business is booming, New Yorkers are getting back to work."

