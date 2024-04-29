In-N-Out Makes Huge Announcement About Possible New York Expansion

In-N-Out Burger just made a major announcement regarding expanding more on the East Coast.

If you ever bit into a burger from In-N-Out while on vacation you've probably dreamed of one opening up close to your home in New York State.

What Is In-N-Out Burger?

I vividly remember visiting one of my college best friends in San Diego and biting into my first burger from In-N-Out. This trip was during Spring Break of my senior year of college and I had a great time, but what I honestly remember most is the burger!

My friends and I liked the burger so much that we went back for lunch every remaining day of our trip! When one of those friends had his bachelor party in Las Vegas, the first stop we made was an In-N-Out.

Opened In 1948

In-N-Out Burger opened up in 1948 as California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand by Harry and Esther Snyder. In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef and whole chucks are boned and ground by In-N-Out's own butchers. In-N-Out supplies fresh, never-frozen ingredients to all of its nearly 400 locations

Officials say to "ensure the highest quality food," In-N-Out does not franchise any restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger Expands East

In early 2023, Hudson Valley Post reported that In-N-Out confirmed plans to open up its closest location to the Empire State. The company confirmed plans to build an "Eastern territory office" in the city of Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville.

Construction should be completed by 2025.

Once complete In-N-Out restaurants will open around the Nashville area. The Nashville locations will be In-N-Out Burger's first locations east of Texas.

Will In-N-Out Burger Expand To New York State?

Once this news broke, Empire State residents hoped this meant the company would continue to expand east and open up locations in New York State.

In-N-Out is now owned by the Snyder's granddaughter, Lynsi Snyder. She made a rare national TV appearance on NBC's "Today" show where she talked about many things, including expanding further east.

Sadly, Snyder told Today "probably never" when it comes to expanding to New York State or more on the East Coast, as long as she's President.

A reason In-N-Out will "probably never" open in the Empire State is because the company is against freezing its food, making opening up locations far from distribution centers unlikely.

If you are craving In-N-Out, a burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. CLICK HERE to find out more.

