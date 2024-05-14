Update: These Are Now The 20 Most Popular Baby Names In New York

A new report released the most popular baby names. There are a number of changes. Plus, did you know that at least 14 names are banned in New York?

Find out all below:

The Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular names for newborns in 2023. Below are the top 10 names for boys and girls.

Same Top Names

For the fifth year in a row, Olivia and Liam were the top names for boys and girls, according to the Social Security Administration.

Here in New York State, there were 1,453 Liams born and 919 New York girls were named Olivia. Both names were the top names in New York State in 2022.

Game Of Thrones Still Has An Influence

The updated list also shows that the hit TV show Game Of Thrones still has an influence. Nearly 400 baby girls were named Khaleesi last year, officials report.

While somewhat unique, Khaleesi is not a banned name. Below are baby names that are banned in New York State

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States

