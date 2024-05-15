Life-Threatening Recall In 28 States Impacts New York The Most

Food sold at one of that nation's "best" supermarkets could kill. Sadly this may impact New Yorkers the most.

Where can you find the best bagels in the nation? I'm sure most wouldn't disagree with anyone who said New York State.

If you need some proof, many food reviewers named New York as the best place to find a bagel. Some even call New York City the "Bagel Apple" of course a pun off the "Big Apple."

What's the most popular bagel topping? Warning, this also won't shock.

Cream cheese is the most popular bagel topping in the United States as well as New York State.

That's what makes this latest recall so devastating to New Yorkers. Cream cheese sold in New York has been recalled.

ALDI Recalls Cream Cheese

In cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc., and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI is issuing a cream cheese recall due to potential salmonella, officials said.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, according to the FDA.

The affected products were sold in New York, Washington D.C. and 27 other states, and have various sell-by states. Full info is below:

"ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first," ALDI states in its recall notice. "ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall."

Anyone who purchased the recalled products are advised to throw them out "immediately" or return them for a refund.

