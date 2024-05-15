Remains Of New York Resident Missing For 15 Years Near Cemetery

The remains of a New York man who’s been missing for about 15 years were found near a cemetery with a gruesome sign.

The remains were found in New Jersey.

Human Remains Identified as Missing New York Man

Google Google loading...

The remains were actually found back in the area of the 100 block of South Pomona

Road in Galloway Township in June of 2021.

The remains were recently identified as a man reported missing out of New York in 2011. It’s unclear why it took so long to identify the remains.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Remains Of Missing New York City Man Found

The remains were found next to Boling Cemetery, according to Google Maps.

Google Google loading...

The remains were found in a wooded area next to a cross that read "“RIP: Next time pay your dues,” according to BreakingAC.

Man Goes Missing From Staten Island in 2021

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office confirmed this week the remains belong to Kevin Morris.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Morris was 32 years old when he was reported missing in Staten Island, New York in October 2011.

He disappeared on his way to visit his girlfriend, reports say.

Cause Of Death Un Investigation

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, officials say.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Anyone with information on the New York man's death or disappearance is urged to call law enforcement.

Around 50 children recently went missing from New York State, including the Hudson Valley. See the full list below:

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."