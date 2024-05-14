Most Expensive Fast-Food Chain Has Nearly 250 New York Locations

You may be surprised to find out that a beloved fast-food chain is reportedly the most expensive.

Wendy's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the United States. Nationwide there are over 6,000 locations.

Wendy's Confirms Plan To Close Over 100 Locations

You can find nearly 230 Wendy's across New York State.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that Wendy's confirmed plans to close over 100 locations before the end of 2024. Some locations have already closed. CLICK HERE to find out more information.

Wendy's Named Most Expensive Fast Food Chain In America

Mashed recently highlighted the "most expensive fast food chains." The website named Wendy's as the most expensive fast food chain.

"Wendy's burgers have consistently cost more than their biggest competitors, McDonald's and Burger King," Mashed states about the high prices at Wendy's.

The findings didn't surprise Mashed. The website states back in 1971 a burger at Wendy's cost over 45 percent more than the average price for a burger at other fast-food chains.

Wendy's hasn't commented on its higher prices, but its commitment to "fresh, never frozen" items could be a reason for the higher prices.

Wendy's One Of New York's Favorite Fast Food Chain

Despite those high prices, Wendy's was named one of the 10 most common fast-food chains in New York State.

So it doesn't appear that the high prices are keeping customers away. Plus, Wendy's isn't the only fast food eatery with expensive prices.

Hudson Valley Post recently reported that six very popular restaurant chains with many locations in New York State are raising prices.

6 New York Restaurant Chains Are Getting More Expensive

See the full list below:

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

