Massive Traffic: Record Number Expected To Congest New York Roads

If you're planning on hitting the road in New York State in the near future, be prepared for massive traffic.

AAA is out with its Memorial Day holiday travel predictions.

Near Record Travel Expected

The agency predicts 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day weekend.

That's up 4 percent from 2023, and it comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

“We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years,” Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale said.

Record Number Expected On Roads

People traveling by car are "expected to set a record."

AAA predicts 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend.

That's the highest number for Memorial Day weekend since AAA began tracking in 2000, according to AAA.

"Travel times are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue told AAA.

Traffic Nightmare Expected On New York State Thruway, New York City, Hudson Valley, Albany

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign.

AAA expects 2.8 million New Yorkers to hit the road for the upcoming holiday weekend, that's a new record.

Peak congestion is expected on the New York State Thruway from New York City through the Hudson Valley to Albany.

AAA predicts it will take 64 percent longer to travel from NYC to Albany. The worst travel time should the Thursday afternoon, before Memorial Day weekend.

AAA also says New York City is one of the top destinations this year for Memorial Day weekend

