Bronx Man Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Man Ready To Retire

Following a long investigation, a man from the Bronx has been accused of causing a crash that killed a Hudson Valley man.

On Monday, New York State Police announced an arrest after a 7-month investigation into a fatal crash.

New York State Police Arrested a Bronx man for Criminally Negligent Homicide Following Seven-Month Investigation

Back on September 23, 2023, New York State Troopers and investigators from the Middletown barracks responded to Route 17K near the intersection of Youngblood Road in the town of Crawford for a report of a two-car collision.

Police were told at least one person was unconscious and not breathing.

Bloomingburg, New York Man Killed In Crash

Arriving officers found 64-year-old Gerald Filcher from Bloomingburg dead from the crash. Filcher was driving a Toyota pickup truck.

Filcher was in the U.S. Coast Guard for 23 years. After retiring from the military, he enjoyed a second career as a pharmacy technician, according to his obituary. He was figuring out his final move before retirement.

"Though he was proud of both his military and civilian service, he was most proud of being a parent and grandparent. He loved his family deeply, and was truly happiest in the presence of his loved ones," Filcher's obituary states.

New York State Police: Crash Caused By Bronx, New York Man Driving Box Truck

Police allege that 34-year-old Marcos Medina from the Bronx crossed over into the other lane of travel while heading east on Route 17K and hit Filcher’s vehicle.

After a 7-month investigation, Medina was arrested for criminally negligent homicide. Police didn't say how the long investigation led to the charge.

Medina was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

