Body Pulled From Hudson River Could Be From Missing New York Sergeant

A body was pulled from the Hudson River. There's speculation it belongs to a missing Army Sergeant from the Hudson Valley.

Army Sergeant Nicolas Faust was last seen in late March.

New York Army Sergeant Nicolas Faust Missing In Dutchess County

Canva Canva loading...

Faust was last seen by friends in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on March 24, 2024, around 2:00 a.m., according to New York State Police.

Police described as being 5'9" and 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Car Found In Poughkeepsie, New York

Faust drove a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue. The Nissan's front bumper is cracked and has duct tape on it. Faust's sister told Hudson Valley Post his car was found in Pougheepsie.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Ties To Ulster County, Westchester County, New York

Faust works as a CNA in Peekskill, Westchester County, New York, according to his sister.

New York State Police reported Faust has lived in Marlborough and Peekskill.

MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs MHA Dutchess Veterans Programs loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Body Pulled From Hudson River In Dutchess County, New York

Over the weekend a body was pulled from the Hudson River. Reports online say the body was identified as Faust.

Hope Alive 845 reported in a now-deleted Facebook post that Faust's body was found and offered condolences to the family. That post was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted.

New York State Police: Unconfirmed

It's likely Hope Alive 845 deleted the post because police have yet to confirm the identity of the body.

NYSP NYSP loading...

"Not yet confirmed," a New York State Police spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The State Police spokesperson told us the medical examiner is still investigating. Police add an update will be announced soon.

In unfortunate related news, nearly 50 children have gone missing in New York State this year. Can you help reunite any of these children with their families?

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

Keep Reading:

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays