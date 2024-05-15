The Hyde Park Central School District is in mourning today after a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of one of their students. An investigation is currently underway, facilitated by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Town of Hyde Park Police, following the accident that took place just before noon on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fatal Auto Accident in Hyde Park

Just before 12pm on Wednesday May 15th 2024, an auto accident took place on South Quaker Lane, near Honeywell Lane in the Town of Hyde Park that involved four FDR high school students. It is alleged that the students were traveling to BOCES from FDR High School at the time of the incident.

Reports of the crash came in to local law enforcement agencies just before noon on Thursday May 15th, and first responders to the scene found a single vehicle with four occupants. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports the following:

At that time the operator and front seat passenger appeared to have life-threatening injuries, and the two rear passengers appeared to have non life-threatening injuries. All four were transported from the scene to local hospitals, where the operator was ultimately pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Unit were called to the scent to assist Hyde Park Police with the investigation, and preliminary reports indicate that the car was traveling southbound on South Quaker Hill when the operator lost control, and the vehicle struck a utility pole after leaving the roadway.

While the investigation is still active, preliminary reports indicate that the primary factor in the crash appears to be unsafe speed.

FDR/BOCES Students Occupants in Fatal Crash, Support Services Provided

The identities of the four, who have been confirmed as FDR High School and BOCES students, have not been released yet due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.

Both FDR and BOCES have been working with the Hyde Park Police Department and Sheriff's Office to provide support and services to their respective communities during this difficult time, including additional counselors on site (at both schools) Thursday and Friday.

Dr. Pedro Roman, Hyde Park Superintendent, and Dr. Jodi DeLucia, Dutchess BOCES Deputy Superintendent shared their thoughts and prayers with the injured students and their families.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

