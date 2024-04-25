Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn ‘D’ Grade For Patient Safety
An independent national nonprofit handed out "D" grades to nearly 28 hospitals across New York State.
The grades were handed out by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit driving a movement for patient safety.
Hospitals In Western NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central NY, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, North Country Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety
Below are the 28 New York hospitals that Leapfrog gave a "D" grade for patient safety.
28 New York Hospitals Earn 'D' Grade For Patient Safety
Hospital In Upstate New York, New York City Earn "F" Grade
Two hospitals across New York State received an "F" grade.
Hospitals didn't comment on the grades.
How Hospital Grades Are Decided
Leapfrog gives out grades to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the United States on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections.
An "A" grade is awarded to the best hospitals.
CLICK HERE to see a list of hospitals in New York State that received an "A" grade.
