Entertainment Restaurant, Bar Confirms Fun Change In New York

Have you ever wanted to bet against your friends or family playing arcade games?

Dave & Buster's To Offer Arcade Betting

Dave & Buster's, "the largest operator of entertainment centers in the world," is teaming up with Lucra, "the leading technology provider of gamification services."

This partnership will allow Dave & Buster's customers to bet on arcade games with "a fully immersive experience at venues nationwide."

“This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology," SVP of Entertainment and Attractions at Dave & Buster's Simon Murray stated in a press release.

Dave & Buster's In Lower Hudson Valley, Rockland, Westchester

Dave & Buster's has about 13 locations in New York State including locations in Rockland and Westchester counties.

How It Works

The partnership will combine Lucra’s gaming software into the Dave & Buster’s app,

This will allow "loyalty members to digitally compete with each other, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive perks while competing with friends at Dave & Buster’s – bringing together the sports arena and the arcade for an unparalleled, gamified experience," according to Lucra.

Adults 18 or older who are loyalty members of the arcade can place wagers on games like a Hot Shots basketball game, Skee-Ball competition or other arcade games.

The press release did not say when you can start betting at Dave & Buster's

