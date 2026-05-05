Hudson Valley 5-Alarm Fire Destroys Historic Abandoned Factory

A massive five-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse in the Hudson Valley that's been abandoned for nearly 20 years.

Over 70 firefighters from at least five departments across the region.

Old Textile Building Fire Haverstraw, Rockland County, New York

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The flames began before midnight on Sunday at the site of the former TEMCO Uniform factory in West Haverstraw, which has been closed for more than two decades.

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The blaze destroyed the abandoned factory at 29 Samsondale Avenue. The fire started around 11:20 p.m. West Haverstraw, Stony Point, and Hillcrest firefighters were among the fire departments that responded.

According to the New York State DEC, the site was initially developed in 1958 when a single-story building was built for the manufacturing of vacuum bags, tape and labels. In 1985, an industrial uniform manufacturing, washing, and dry cleaning facility began operating in the building. That continued until it was vacated in 2002.

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Because of the building's age and history of structural collapses, firefighters battled the fire from the outside only to ensure safety.

Historic Building Destroyed In Rockland County

The roughly 300-foot-long structure was declared a total loss and was demolished shortly after the fire was brought under control. It took several hours to put the fire under control.

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No injuries have been reported. As of this writing, the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

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