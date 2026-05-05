Justin Bieber’s Secret Hudson Valley Hotspot Reportedly Uncovered
Justin Bieber has been spotted all over the Hudson Valley this week. We think we learned why.
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Spotted In The Hudson Valley
On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported that Justin Bieber went to All That Java in Dutchess County on Saturday.
The coffee house shared a photo of Bieber, calling him a "happy" visitor. All That Java has locations in Rhinebeck, Tivoli, and Kingston.
Early last week, we reported that Bieber stopped by the Millbrook Diner. Customers said he was "incredibly nice" and even complimented someone's sunglasses.
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Justin's wife, Hailey, grew up in the Hudson Valley. Her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, owned a home in the Lower Hudson Valley when Hailey was growing up.
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He reportedly now lives in the Mid-Hudson Valley. I've personally seen Stephen on several occasions at the Hudson Valley Pickleball and Golf Center in Poughkeepsie, when playing in their Wednesday night Cornhole league.
Where Justin Bieber And Hailey Are Reportedly Staying In The Hudson Valley
Our readers tell us that Justin and Hailey have been staying at the Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia.
While unconfirmed, it checks out. The Dutchess County club is described as an ultra-exclusive, gated community on 850 acres, known to house high-profile celebrities.
Owners describe it as "New York's hidden gem" and a "private community sits across 850 acres of idyllic countryside."
It includes an 18-hole golf course, equestrian facilities, a spa, and a private "family barn" for recreation. The community features single-family homes and estates often used as seasonal retreats by elite figures.
"Situated in the idyllic countryside of the Hudson Valley, the atmosphere at Silo Ridge is laid-back and casual, allowing you to reconnect with family and nature. Here, we promise nearly limitless possibilities for unforgettable family recreation, just a short drive from New York City," its website states.
Spotted In Nyack and New Windsor In 2018
Years ago, we reported on several other Justin Bieber sightings in the Hudson Valley.
The couple was spotted at Turiello's Pizza in Nyack.
Before that sighting, Justin was at Nature's Pantry in New Windsor