Best School Districts For Math In New York State Uncovered

New math scores are out across New York. Every single student passed in several districts, including schools in the Hudson Valley.

Test results for the Algebra I Regents exams are showing the good and bad across New York State.

Eleven New York school districts had 100 percent of their students test proficient during the 2024-2025 school year. A few schools had no students pass.

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19 Best School Districts For Math In New York

Below are the school districts in New York State with the best test scores:

Best School Districts For Math In New York Uncovered

Here are the next 21 school districts with the best scores.

Avon Central School District

County: Livingston

Number Tested: 72

% Proficient: 97%

Rank: 20

Mount Sinai Union Free School District

County: Suffolk

Number Tested: 193

% Proficient: 97%

Rank: 20

Perry Central School District

County: Wyoming

Number Tested: 70

% Proficient: 97%

Rank: 20

Sackets Harbor Central School District

County: Jefferson

Number Tested: 37

% Proficient: 97%

Rank: 20

Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District

County: Greene

Number Tested: 29

% Proficient: 97%

Rank: 20

Bronxville Union Free School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 138

% Proficient: 96%

Rank: 25

Chazy Union Free School District

County: Clinton

Number Tested: 47

% Proficient: 96%

Rank: 25

Harrisville Central School District

County: Lewis

Number Tested: 23

% Proficient: 96%

Rank: 25

Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District

County: Monroe

Number Tested: 165

% Proficient: 96%

Rank: 25

Massapequa Union Free School District

County: Nassau

Number Tested: 509

% Proficient: 96%

Rank: 25

Bethlehem Central School District

County: Albany

Number Tested: 314

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 121

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 110

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Byram Hills Central School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 191

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

East Aurora Union Free School District

County: Erie

Number Tested: 151

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 158

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Herricks Union Free School District

County: Nassau

Number Tested: 398

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Rye City School District

County: Westchester

Number Tested: 472

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

Wynantskill Union Free School District

County: Rensselaer

Number Tested: 20

% Proficient: 95%

Rank: 30

East Williston Union Free School District

County: Nassau

Number Tested: 154

% Proficient: 94%

Rank: 39

Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District

County: Onondaga

Number Tested: 357

% Proficient: 94%

Rank: 39

Worst School Districts For Math In New York

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On the other end, several school districts across the Empire State didn't have a single student pass, including schools in the Hudson Valley.

Below are the 20 school districts that scored the worst:

New York State Worst School Districts For Math Revealed

CLICK HERE to find your school district.

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