Mid-Hudson Bridge Construction To Cause Closures On Route 9

Drivers in the Hudson Valley may want to plan ahead. New closures tied to Mid-Hudson Bridge construction could slow down your commute this week.

Roadwork on the Mid-Hudson Bridge is now going to cause closures on Route 9.

Mid-Hudson Bridge Construction Causing Massive Traffic

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Construction on the Mid-Hudson Bridge began around the start of Spring. At the time, the New York State Bridge Authority says one lane of traffic will stay open during the nighttime hours, and the hope is that this will limit any traffic disruptions.

Drivers on the bridge have noted construction and long delays each morning during rush-hour traffic on the bridge, especially from drivers coming from Ulster County into Dutchess County.

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Work is being done to strengthen the span's approach deck to make it a smoother driving experience for people entering the bridge from the Poughkeepsie side.

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The 2026 roadwork on the Mid-Hudson Bridge is part of a major $34.4 million East Approach Rehabilitation Project. It began in 2025 and is expected to continue through summer 2027.

Roadwork to Cause Lane Closures On Route 9

This week, overnight lane and shoulder closures are planned on U.S. Route 9 near the Mid-Hudson Bridge to accommodate a major bridge deck replacement project.

Officials say to expect lane and shoulder closures on Route 9 Southbound between Main Street and Laurel Street in Poughkeepsie between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. this week.

Closures are first expected in the right lane and then shift to the left lane later in the week.

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Drivers are being reminded to remain alert, follow posted signage, and reduce speeds when traveling through the work zones.

The overnight closure is connected to roadwork on the east approach of the span. Lane configurations on the Bridge and the approach on the Poughkeepsie side will remain the same during this phase of the project.

Drivers are told to plan for delays and consider alternate routes.

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments. Gallery Credit: CJ