Remains Of Missing Woman Dead For Over 10 Years Found In Upstate New York

The remains of a young woman who's been dead for over 10 years were found during the construction of a new home in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police confirmed on Thursday that human remains were found in Putnam County

Human Remains Found in Patterson, Putnam County, New York

492797235 leekris loading...

Human remains were found during construction work. Last week, New York State Police from the Brewster barracks were told human remains were found during excavation work at the property of a new home built in the town of Patterson.

New York State Police investigators confirmed the remains belong to a white woman who was between the ages of 16 and 28.

Police say this was determined based off "extensive dental work present."

Dead For At Over 10 Years

New York State Police confirmed the woman has been dead for "more than 10 years."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Many Wonder If Remains Belong To Teen Missing For Nearly 30 Years

Missing Persons Clearinghouse Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

Once news broke about the remains, many wondered if they belonged to Robin Murphy, who went missing near the location in 1995.

Murphy disappeared at age 17 while heading to a local restaurant to meet a friend.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

She was last seen on foot at Carmel Plaza, Route 52 in Carmel where her car was found.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

Foul play is suspected, officials say.

New York State Police Confirm Remains Don't Belong To Murphy

However, New York State Police and the Carmel Police Department have confirmed the "DNA sample collected does not match the profile of missing Robin Murphy."

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Anyone with any possible information about the remains is asked to please get in touch with the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

Keep Reading:

Nearly 50 children disappeared from their homes in New York State in the past few months. See the full list below:

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.