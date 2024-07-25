New York Seafood Restaurant Earns Title of Best In The World

If you're a seafood lover, you're gonna wanna check out this New York restaurant.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there are many great spots for seafood!

Some Of The Best Spots For Seafood In The Hudson Valley

OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. Many of these eateries feature seafood. Including:

Stagecoach Inn, Goshen, New York

Popular menu items include seared scallops.

La Fontanella, Pelham, New York

If you check out this Pelham restaurant the eggplant rollatini, scarpariello and tagliarini seafood are highly recommended.

Averna Italian Steakhouse, Rye, New York

"Averna Italian Steakhouse defines the classic steakhouse by mastering juicy cuts of dry-aged beef and grilling to perfection. We're the ultimate steakhouse destination for steaks, seafood, classic Italian dishes and wine lovers, seeking a memorable dining experience and an educated service," the steakhouse writes on its website.

25 North, Mamaroneck, New York

Fried Calamari and Lollipop lamp chops are two highly recommended meals.

Risotto, Thornwood, New York

Shirmp risotto and pasta fagioli are top dishes. Also, each Sunday there's a bottomless brunch for $25.

CLICK HERE to find out the other praised restaurants. At the bottom of this article, we have 20 of the "best" seafood restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Best Seafood Restaurant In New York State

24/7Tempo named the "Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State."

To craft it's list the website did a lot of research.

24/7 Tempo looked at lists, ratings and reviews from Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites.

Le Bernardin, New York City

If you want New York's best seafood, travel to New York City, according to 24/7 Temp.

It's hard to argue why Le Bernardin was named the best spot for seafood in the Empire State. That's because, Le Bernardin has more James Beard Awards than any other New York City restaurant and three Michelin stars.

The restaurant was also named "the best in the world," by La Liste.

According to Google, Le Bernardin is an "elite French restaurant" that offers chef Eric Ripert's refined seafood, "expert service and luxurious decor."

Le Bernardin is located at 155 West 51st Street in New York City. Reservations are "required."

Best Restaurants for Seafood in Orange County, New York

Best Seafood in Westchester County, New York

