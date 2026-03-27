Federal Government May Close Down These Airports In New York

Several airports in New York State may be closed down.

That's according to the Deputy Administrator of the TSA, who just issued a stern warning as the agency continues to face staffing problems due to the partial government shutdown.

Airport Chaos Continues

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Ha Nguyen McNeil, the Deputy Administrator of the TSA, issued the warning as the TSA continues to face staffing problems.

This week, President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to major airports to help deal with nightmarish security lines.

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The lines are caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown, with a growing number of TSA workers calling out sick because they haven't been paid in over a month.

Small Airports In New York May Be Closed Down

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McNeil warned Congress on Wednesday that staffing shortages tied to the partial government shutdown could force the agency to close small airports.

"We are being forced to consolidate lanes and may have to close smaller airports if we do not have enough officers," acting TSA administrator McNeil said.

According to McNeill, nearly 500 TSA officers have quit since DHS ran out of funding on February 14, 2026. Call-out rates have exceeded 40 percent at multiple major airports.

What Airports In New York Could Close?

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The TSA has not publicly released an official list of the targets for potential closure. CNN reports that 74 airports are currently classified as small hubs by the FAA.

According to Newsweek, these airports are considered "small" by the FAA

Albany International, New York (ALB)

Buffalo Niagara International, New York (BUF)

Frederick Douglass/Greater Rochester International, New York (ROC)

Long Island MacArthur, New York (ISP)

Syracuse Hancock International, New York (SYR)

Westchester County, New York (HPN)

New York Stewart International Airport is currently categorized by the FAA as a Non-hub Primary facility.

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Trump Wants Homeland Security To Pay TSA Agents

On Thursday, President Trump said he will sign an order directing Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to immediately pay TSA agents. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the order is aimed at stopping "the Democrat Chaos at the Airports."

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

New York State Upgrading 16 Airports Across Empire State

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