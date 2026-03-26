It started with an innocent question and ended with a life-changing surgery. You won't believe what police found inside his Hudson Valley home.

An Orange County jury convicted John Reilly III of Chester on Thursday of Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm

District Attorney Hoovler Announces Conviction After Jury Trial for Chester Man Who Shot Delivery Driver

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Reilly was found guilty of shooting an unarmed food delivery driver on May 2, 2025.

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The driver's phone battery died while delivering food in the area.

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He was lost and walked up to Reilly’s home in the Town of Chester with a bag of food, asking if Reilly had made the order.

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"In response, Reilly ordered the man to leave, and when the driver attempted to leave in his vehicle, Reilly emerged from his home with a shoulder holster and armed with a .45 caliber Glock pistol. Reilly racked the gun and discharged a round into the front lawn. As the victim attempted to leave in his vehicle, Reilly shot at the vehicle. Seconds later, Reilly again aimed the gun at the car and fired. A round pierced the vehicle and struck the victim in the lower back, causing devastating injuries," the Orange County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

DoorDash Driver Badly Injured

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The driver nearly died from his injuries, officials say.

“This defendant’s depraved indifference to human life was appalling and nearly resulted in the death of an innocent man,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler stated. “We can see firsthand the consequences of the use of dangerous firearms by an individual who had no business possessing a gun."

A bullet was recovered from the driver's stomach during emergency surgery, which resulted in the removal of over two feet of the victim’s small bowel.

During an investigation, officials say they found .45 caliber casings in the kitchen and front lawn, the projectile from the front lawn, the shoulder holster and a loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol, and seven other illegally possessed pistols from the home.

At the time, Reilly held a Federal Firearms License to sell firearms, but he had no New York State firearms license or pistol permit to possess guns in New York State legally.

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Reilly was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He faces 25 years in prison on the top charge.

"I commend the dedication of the police and prosecutors assigned to the case whose thorough efforts resulted in this just outcome. I hope that the victim can continue to heal from the grievous wounds caused by this defendant’s crimes. I will reiterate that as a community, we will not stand idly by and allow for the victimization of the voiceless at the hands of the emboldened," Hoovler added.

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