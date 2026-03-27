Massive 40 Million Pound Recall Hits All Of New York

It’s not just about "spoiled" food. There is something physically inside the food that could change your life in a second.

Nearly 40 million pounds of Trader Joe's food is being added to a nationwide mass recall.

Trader Joe's announced the recall last month. That recall involved 3 million pounds of products. It's since been updated to include early 37 million pounds of products

Trader Joe's Expands Recall To Nearly 40 Million Pounds Of Products

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Trader Joe's says it initiated the recall out of "an abundance of caution."

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Certain frozen foods were recalled because "of the potential that they may be contaminated with foreign material—specifically, glass," the company confirmed it's recall notice.

Recalled Products Sold In New York State

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The recall includes several frozen, ready-to-eat, and not ready-to-eat products sold across 43 states, including New York. The following Trader Joe's branded items are included:

Vegetable Fried Rice (16-ounce): Best By dates ranging from February 28, 2026, to November 19, 2026 (UPC 00521482).

Chicken Fried Rice: Best By dates from March 4, 2026, to February 10, 2027.

Japanese Style Fried Rice (with Edamame, Tofu, and Hijiki Seaweed): Best By dates from February 28, 2026, to November 14, 2026.

Japanese Style Fried Rice (with Edamame, Tofu, and Hijiki Seaweed): Best By dates from February 28, 2026, to November 14, 2026. Chicken Shu Mai (with vegetable dumplings): Best By dates from March 13, 2026, to October 23, 2026.

"If you have packages of the products listed above, please do not use them. Please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's states.

May Cause Health Issues

The FDA just designated it as a Class II by the FDA last week.

The updated classification means exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

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