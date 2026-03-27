Upstate New York High School Coach Sentenced For Horrific Crimes

A Hudson Valley high school coach is heading to prison.

The Ulster County DA's office announced the sentencing this week.

Former Saugerties High School Wrestling Coach Sentenced

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Reid Kappler, 32, a now former custodian and Saugerties High School wrestling coach, was sentenced to 6.5 years behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting two teenage girls, followed by 10 years of supervision after he serves the prison time.

“I hope the current national dialogue and outrage about sexual crimes against children gets the message across that no community should let this happen; there is a long-lasting impact even after the children become adults," Ulster County DA Emmanuel Nneji stated.

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In January, he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the third Degree in Ulster County Court.

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Raped Two Saugerties High School Students

Those rapes happened between 2023 and 2024. The victims were 15 and 16 years old at the time.

Both were students at Saugerties High School at the time.

"Daily life becomes a challenge, and there’s no amount of therapy to reverse the harm or fix the fracture in the community. Sometimes these crimes are secrets kept in plain sight, only noticeable to those who dare care to remain vigilant and to say something. We must do better," Nneji added.

Arrested By US Marshals

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Kappler was arrested in his home in Connecticut last summer by a team of the US Marshals Task Force, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Kappler's crimes were discovered during an investigation into similar allegations made against ex-part-time Saugerties police officer Sydney Mills.

The case against Mills remains pending in Ulster County Court for pretrial hearings and trial.

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