NTSB Explains How The New “Miracle On The Hudson” Happened

It’s being called the second "Miracle on the Hudson" for a reason. Here are the full new details on this incredible survival story.

The National Transportation Safety Board released new details about a plane that made an emergency landing in the Hudson River near Newburgh earlier this month.

Why Did A Plane Crash Into The Hudson River?

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The Cessna 172N Skyhawk lost engine power on March 2 while returning to Stewart International Airport.

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The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River earlier this month after losing power on the way to Stewart International Airport.

The NTSB says the aircraft's engine started to run "extremely rough" before cutting out completely. A

Called The Miracle On The Hudson 2

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The flight instructor noticed the oil pressure drop to zero and realized the plane would not make it to Stewart Airport.

So the flight instructor took control from the 17-year-old student and chose to "ditch" the plane in the Hudson River.

He landed the plane near the western shore, not far from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

The plane landed among broken patches of ice. Both the pilot and passenger managed to swim to shore.

Both survived with minor injuries and hypothermia.

Because both survived, this is being called the second "Miracle on the Hudson."

The aircraft was recovered for further investigation.

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The NTSB says this is a preliminary report; a final report on the cause could take up to two years.

Planning to fly out of New York state this year? Check out these helpful tips.

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