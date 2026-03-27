Full Schedule: Over 30 No Kings Protests Planned In Hudson Valley
We have the full list of every participating hometown, including the start time. Find the rally point closest to your home.
The Hudson Valley is gearing up for a massive day of protests this Saturday.
Over 30 No Kings Protest Planned Across Hudson Valley
More than 30 “No Kings” protests are planned locally on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement expected to draw millions.
Events are set for places like Beacon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, Goshen, Warwick, Nyack, Ellenville, Saugerties, and Rhinebeck.
It’s all part of a nationwide protest expected to draw millions, with more than 3,000 events across the country.
Complete List Of No Kings Protests In The Hudson Valley
A spokesperson from the Hudson Valley Trump Resistance Movement reached out to Hudson Valley Post to provide us with a list of the over 30 events planned in the region, "from Yonkers to Woodstock."
Note: This list is in order of start time.
New Rochelle
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
North Avenue & Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Rhinebeck
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lions Minipark, South Parsonage Street & North Park Road
Start at the park, march around the surrounding streets
Mount Vernon
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
897 S Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Bring signs or use the provided ones
Greenburgh (White Plains)
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
177 Hillside Ave, White Plains, NY
Town Hall parking lot
Ossining
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Market Square, Spring Street, Ossining, NY
Child-friendly, includes art, march, and cookies after
Warwick
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Railroad Ave
Larchmont
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Chatsworth Avenue Bridge over I-95
Meet on the bridge
White Plains
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
150 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY
Opposite Bloomingdale’s entrance
Newburgh
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Colden Street & 2nd Street, Newburgh, NY
March at 12, rally after, parking nearby
Cornwall
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
45 Quaker Ave, Cornwall, NY
Plaza sidewalk, parking available
Amenia
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
NY Rt. 22 & NY Rt. 44, Amenia, NY
Street and nearby parking available
Poughkeepsie (Winslow Gate)
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
5 Winslow Gate Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY
Sidewalk along Route 9, voter registration after
Gardiner
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
137 Main St, Gardiner, NY
Follow marshals, nearby parking available
Ellenville
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
U.S. 209 & Canal Street, Ellenville, NY
Follow marshals and stay on sidewalks
Woodstock
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tinker St., Woodstock, NY
Village Green sidewalk
Saugerties
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Market Street & Main Street, Saugerties, NY
Bring a friend
Mount Kisco
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
100 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY
All are welcome, parking nearby
Nanuet
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
4 NY-59, Nanuet, NY
Tarrytown
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
238 W Main St, Tarrytown, NY
Sister event with Nyack
Nyack
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
4 Depew Ave, Nyack, NY
Paired with Tarrytown, coordinated across the Hudson
Yonkers / Hastings-on-Hudson
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Warburton Ave & Odell Ave / Spring Street
March toward each other, meet for a rally
Port Jervis
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pike and Broome Street, Port Jervis, NY
Veterans Memorial Park
Poughkeepsie (Waryas Park)
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Victor C. Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie, NY
Speakers, voter registration, waterfront
Pelham (Event 1)
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Wolfs Lane & 1st Street, Pelham, NY
Beacon
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial Park, Beacon, NY
Protest and rally
Goshen
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Main St & South Church St, Goshen, NY
Village Green, peaceful demonstration
Monroe
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lake St & NY-17M, Monroe, NY
Bring posters
New Paltz
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
25 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz, NY
Village rally, bring a friend
Monticello
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
414 Broadway, Monticello, NY
Multiple groups, free parking available
Kingston
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
238 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY
Academy Green Park
Pelham (Bridge Action)
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
126 Sparks Ave, Pelham, NY
Bridge protest, costumes encouraged
Middletown
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
420 NY-211, Middletown, NY
Sidewalk near Boston Market
Mamaroneck
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck, NY
Park entrance
Organizers say the goal of the third No Kings Protest is to prove to President Donald Trump that "America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear."
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