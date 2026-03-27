Full Schedule: Over 30 No Kings Protests Planned In Hudson Valley

We have the full list of every participating hometown, including the start time. Find the rally point closest to your home.

The Hudson Valley is gearing up for a massive day of protests this Saturday.

Over 30 No Kings Protest Planned Across Hudson Valley

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More than 30 “No Kings” protests are planned locally on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement expected to draw millions.

Events are set for places like Beacon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, Goshen, Warwick, Nyack, Ellenville, Saugerties, and Rhinebeck.

It’s all part of a nationwide protest expected to draw millions, with more than 3,000 events across the country.

Complete List Of No Kings Protests In The Hudson Valley

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A spokesperson from the Hudson Valley Trump Resistance Movement reached out to Hudson Valley Post to provide us with a list of the over 30 events planned in the region, "from Yonkers to Woodstock."

Note: This list is in order of start time.

New Rochelle

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

North Avenue & Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY

Rhinebeck

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Lions Minipark, South Parsonage Street & North Park Road

Start at the park, march around the surrounding streets

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Mount Vernon

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

897 S Columbus Ave, Mount Vernon, NY

Bring signs or use the provided ones

Greenburgh (White Plains)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

177 Hillside Ave, White Plains, NY

Town Hall parking lot

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Ossining

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Market Square, Spring Street, Ossining, NY

Child-friendly, includes art, march, and cookies after

Warwick

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Railroad Ave

Larchmont

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Chatsworth Avenue Bridge over I-95

Meet on the bridge

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White Plains

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

150 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY

Opposite Bloomingdale’s entrance

Newburgh

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Colden Street & 2nd Street, Newburgh, NY

March at 12, rally after, parking nearby

Cornwall

12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

45 Quaker Ave, Cornwall, NY

Plaza sidewalk, parking available

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Amenia

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

NY Rt. 22 & NY Rt. 44, Amenia, NY

Street and nearby parking available

Poughkeepsie (Winslow Gate)

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

5 Winslow Gate Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

Sidewalk along Route 9, voter registration after

Gardiner

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

137 Main St, Gardiner, NY

Follow marshals, nearby parking available

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Ellenville

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

U.S. 209 & Canal Street, Ellenville, NY

Follow marshals and stay on sidewalks

Woodstock

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Tinker St., Woodstock, NY

Village Green sidewalk

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Saugerties

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Market Street & Main Street, Saugerties, NY

Bring a friend

Mount Kisco

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

100 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY

All are welcome, parking nearby

Nanuet

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

4 NY-59, Nanuet, NY

Tarrytown

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

238 W Main St, Tarrytown, NY

Sister event with Nyack

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Nyack

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

4 Depew Ave, Nyack, NY

Paired with Tarrytown, coordinated across the Hudson

Yonkers / Hastings-on-Hudson

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Warburton Ave & Odell Ave / Spring Street

March toward each other, meet for a rally

Port Jervis

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Pike and Broome Street, Port Jervis, NY

Veterans Memorial Park

Poughkeepsie (Waryas Park)

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Victor C. Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie, NY

Speakers, voter registration, waterfront

Pelham (Event 1)

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Wolfs Lane & 1st Street, Pelham, NY

Beacon

1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Memorial Park, Beacon, NY

Protest and rally

Goshen

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Main St & South Church St, Goshen, NY

Village Green, peaceful demonstration

Monroe

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Lake St & NY-17M, Monroe, NY

Bring posters

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New Paltz

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

25 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz, NY

Village rally, bring a friend

Monticello

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

414 Broadway, Monticello, NY

Multiple groups, free parking available

Kingston

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

238 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY

Academy Green Park

Pelham (Bridge Action)

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

126 Sparks Ave, Pelham, NY

Bridge protest, costumes encouraged

Middletown

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

420 NY-211, Middletown, NY

Sidewalk near Boston Market

Mamaroneck

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Harbor Island Park, Mamaroneck, NY

Park entrance

Organizers say the goal of the third No Kings Protest is to prove to President Donald Trump that "America does not belong to strongmen, greedy billionaires, or those who rule through fear."

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