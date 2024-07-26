5 Of America&#8217;s Favorite Fast Food Eateries Not Found In New York

5 Of America’s Favorite Fast Food Eateries Not Found In New York

Google/Getty Images

Somehow, five of America's favorite fast food restaurants are not located in New York State. How is this possible!?

USA Today named "The 10 best fast food restaurants in the United States."

Half don't have any New York locations. On the postive side, 50 percent are located in New York State. Below are the 10 favorites and how many locations are in New York.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

Below is the USA Today list:

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The list was crafted by USA Today readers. Each day tens of millions of Americans feast on fast food, officials say.

Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

More About America's Favorite Fast Food Joint, Not In New York

Getty Images
loading...

Del Taco was voted America's favorite. The popular eatery serves up "in American-style Mexican cuisine" including, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos. Del Taco also offers burgers, fries and breakfast food, according to its website.

There's also a vegan and vegetarian menu.

The closest Del Taco appears to be in Virginia.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Below are the states with at least one Del Taco:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

Keep Reading:

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post