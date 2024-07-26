Upstate New York Man Masturbated At Popular Hiking Spot, NYSP

An Upstate New York man is accused of pleasuring himself at a popular hiking spot in front of children. Police add he wouldn't stop while being hit by a pole.

New York State Police report a 29-year-old man was caught masturbating in public in front of two young girls.

NYSP: Clarence, New York Man arrested for masturbating at Wildlife Reserve

On Sunday around 4:15 p.m., Troopers out of SP Clarence responded to Tillman Road Wildlife Management Reserve in the town of Clarence for a male exposing himself.

Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area trail is a 2.4-mile loop. It's considered an "easy" hike by All Trails.

According to police, a 29-year-old man from Clarence, New York was caught "openly masturbating" in front of two young girls.

The young girls tried to get the man to stop, but he wouldn't, officials say.

"Despite their attempts to stop him, including hitting him with a fishing pole, (he) continued his actions," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The girls then call 911. Troopers quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the man.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness and exposure of a person.

The 29-year-old was issued an appearance ticket.

