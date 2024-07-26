Alert: Meat & Veggies Sold At New York Supermarkets Can Kill

Recalls are being expanded for vegetables and meat products sold in New York.

The FDA recently warned about eating sliced meats from deli counters.

Many Sick In New York, 2 Dead From Deli Meat

At least 28 people have gotten sick, across 12 states, including New York.

In fact, more New Yorkers have gotten sick than any other state. The only link so far seems to be sliced meats from delis.

Sadly, two people have died from the listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, including one person from New Jersey.

Vegetable Recall Expanded In New York

There's also a listeria outbreak connected to produce sold in New York State.

"Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Consumers who have consumed the affected product and are experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention," the CDC states.

Wiers Farm is expanding its recall to include additional produce because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA reports.

Recalled Produce From Walmart In New York

Most of the recalled items are sold at Walmart in 13 states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The following retail packaged items are recalled in New York:

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

Recalled Items From Aldi In New York

Some recalled produce is also sold at Aldi's in New York. They include:

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

Bulk Items Sold By the Pound Recalled At Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save

This recall also includes the following bulk items that are sold individually or by the pound at Walmart, Save-a-Lot and Shop N Save

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date, according to the FDA.

Impacts of Listeria

Health experts say most people are able to get over Listeria with minimal symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea and taking over the counter medications.

But high-risk groups like people who are immunocompromised, as well as young children, elderly adults, and pregnant women, are 10 times more likely to likely to be infected.

