Planning your summer? We just learned every county fair date for 2026. Here’s when your favorite fair is coming to town.

Dates For Every Confirmed County Fair In New York State For 2026

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Here is the chronological list of every major county and local agricultural fair in New York State scheduled for the Summer of 2026, based on the official New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs (NYSAAF) schedule.

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Note: While some fairs had brief hiatuses due to world events, the years listed reflect their continuous historical legacy and approximate fair edition.

Below is the full list:

The Complete 2026 New York County Fair Summer Schedule

The Great New York State Fair

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The Great New York State Fair is set for August 26 through September 7, 2026. The first fair was in 1841. This will mark the 178th official edition due to historical closures like WWII.

Key Attractions:

As the largest annual event in New York State, it features a sprawling 13-day carnival Midway, daily free concerts from national recording artists at Suburban Park and Chevy Court, the famous 800-pound Butter Sculpture, extensive livestock and agricultural competitions, and iconic culinary experiences ranging from Pizze Fritte and wine slushies to giant turkey legs.

More Things To Do This Summer In The Hudson Valley/Upstate New York

If concerts are more your thing, you're in luck. The summer concert lineups at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and Saratoga Performing Arts Center are stacked.

See the full lists below:

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup