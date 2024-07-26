Virus Spread By Deadly Creature Confirmed In Upstate New York, HV

Several counties in New York State are confirming a virus spread by the "world's deadliest' creature.

In late June, the Rockland County Department Of Health confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus for the first time in 2024.

West Nile Virus Confirmed In Rockland County, New York

The infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap in the Town of Orangetown around June 10 and submitted for testing around June 17.

Since then, Rockland officials have confirmed 34 "mosquito pools" tested positive for West Nile Virus across the county.

These Towns In Rockland County Have Mosquitos Spreading West Nile Virus

According to the Rockland County Department Of Health the "mosquito pools" tested positive for the virus. The number next to each town indicis how many pools tested positive.

Clarkstown 10

Haverstraw 7

Orangetown 4

Ramapo 10

Stony Point 3

West Nile Virus Also confirmed in Oswego County, Suffolk County

The virus was also just found in Oswego and Suffolk counties, according to health departments.

In Oswego County, West Nile Virus was detected in a mosquito sample collected in the town of Hastings.

On Long Island, the virus was confirmed in Cold Spring Harbor, Melville, Lindenhurst, Holbrook, Port Jefferson Station, Bohemia, Commack, Nesconset, Rocky Point, Riverhead, and Aquebogue.

"Individuals, especially those 50 years or older or those with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," Suffolk County Health Commissioner states.

Cases Are Likely Underreported

Health officials believe many New Yorkers could have been infected, but the illness is often underreported because many causes are mild and resolve before a person goes to the doctor.

However, the virus can lead to a fatal infection.

West Nile Virus Can Kill

"A bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death," the Rockland County Department Of Health stated.

West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological diseases, and can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

If you think you have symptoms of West Nile Virus, see your doctor right away, officials warn.

The 'World’s Deadliest Animal' Loves To Attack In New York State

I was recently shocked to learn what animal is considered the "world's deadliest" creature.

The mosquito is the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

'World's Deadliest' Creature Spreading Another Deadly Virus In New York

Mosquitoes in New York are also not carrying another virus, which is spreading at historic levels. CLICK HERE to find out more.

