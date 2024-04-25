The ‘Most Beautiful Building’ In New York State Shocks Many
A trending report about the "most beautiful building in every state" produced a shocking result for New York State.
Is this really the "most beautiful building" in New York State?
Google: Most Beautiful Buildings in New York State
After reading the report from Love Exploring, I was so surprised with the choice for New York State, that I Googled "the most beautiful buildings in New York State."
Google listed nearly 20 "beautiful" buildings from "sources across the web," and Love Exploring's choice for New York wasn't mentioned.
I'll get to Love Exploring's selection for New York, but first here are the most beautiful buildings in New York State, according to Google.
Empire State Building
Chrysler Building
Flatiron Building
One World Trade Center
New York Public Library - Stephen A. Schwarzman Building
St. Patrick's Cathedral
Radio City Music Hall
The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine
Waldorf Astoria New York
Hearst Tower
432 Park Avenue Condominiums
Temple Court Building and Annex
The Plaza
Metropolitan Opera House
Bank of America Tower
Four Seasons Hotel New York
Lyndhurst Mansion
Grand Central Terminal, New York City
According to Love Exploring, Grand Central Terminal in New York City is New York State's "most beautiful building."
Love Exploring states:
Probably the most famous train station in the world, Grand Central Terminal really is grand. Opened in 1913, it features a ceiling fresco in the Main Concourse depicting the constellations of the zodiac and the building itself has been designated a National Historic Landmark due to its magnificent Beaux-Arts facade.
For the record, I'm not saying Grand Central Terminal isn't beautiful. It certainly is! It's just surprising that's considered the state's most beautiful building by Love Exploring but not Google.
How List Was Crafted
Love Exploring crafted the list from Angie's List (now Angi) and TripAdvisor rankings.
Do you agree with the choice?
