If You See Purple Or Orange In New York You Should Leave Right Away

Have you ever noticed something oddly painted purple or Orange in New York State? What does it mean? Here's why you should leave right away.

Many states across the country have what's called "purple paint laws."

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Not Officially A Law In New York State

Pennsylvania Game Commission Pennsylvania Game Commission loading...

The purple paint law isn't officially a law in New York State, but that hasn't stopped New Yorkers from painting trees, fences, or other items around their home purple to warn you not to trespass on their property.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Purple paint on fence posts carries the same legal significance as 'No Trespassing' signs in some states," Snopes states.

Pennsylvania is the closest state to New York with a purple paint law.

Canva Canva loading...

A purple paint law is in effect in over 20 states including:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Other States Use Orange For No Trespassing

Canva Canva loading...

Idaho and Montana use orange paint instead or purple to indicate "No Trespassing."

Ten More New York Laws That Are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist

While the purple paint law isn't officially a law in New York, these weird laws somehow do exist in New York.

Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist Some laws make sense, and others do not. New York has its share of laws that make sense, but a few others, that are out-of-touch, and just plain weird. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

Keep Reading: