If You See Purple Or Orange In New York You Should Leave Right Away
Have you ever noticed something oddly painted purple or Orange in New York State? What does it mean? Here's why you should leave right away.
Many states across the country have what's called "purple paint laws."
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Not Officially A Law In New York State
The purple paint law isn't officially a law in New York State, but that hasn't stopped New Yorkers from painting trees, fences, or other items around their home purple to warn you not to trespass on their property.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
"Purple paint on fence posts carries the same legal significance as 'No Trespassing' signs in some states," Snopes states.
Pennsylvania is the closest state to New York with a purple paint law.
A purple paint law is in effect in over 20 states including:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- West Virginia
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Other States Use Orange For No Trespassing
Idaho and Montana use orange paint instead or purple to indicate "No Trespassing."
Ten More New York Laws That Are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist
While the purple paint law isn't officially a law in New York, these weird laws somehow do exist in New York.
Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl
Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books
Keep Reading: