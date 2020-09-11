Remembering the Hudson Valley Lives Lost on September 11th

September 11, 2020, marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack in New York City.

Ask anyone from the Hudson Valley region where they were on September 11, 2001, and I'm sure they will have an answer. For me, I was in first grade sitting in my classroom when I was told that my mom had signed me out. Not understanding that something tragic and terrifying had just happened, I gathered my things and walked with my brother to meet my mom. I now know that 9/11 was the deadliest terror attack in human history.

While I'm sure people around the U.S. and the world will also have an answer to the question of where they were on that day, the September 11th terror attack hits extra close to home in the Hudson Valley. This is simply because of our proximity to New York City. According to CNN, 2,753 people were killed when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center.

So many people from the Hudson Valley commute to the city and so many people from the Hudson Valley were first responders for the September 11 attack. On September 11, 2019, we want to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. We have compiled a list and gallery to remember those lost from the Hudson Valley as we keep our promise to never forget.