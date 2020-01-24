Health officials from the Hudson Valley are on high alert after a woman just outside the region was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms. The new virus has already killed over 20.

It was a scary scene Thursday night in New Jersey when a 25-year-old woman was hospitalized in Bergen County with coronavirus like symptoms.

“The hospital, the Department of Health and local health officials are working together to gather additional information,” a New Jersey health spokesperson said in a statement, according to the WPIX. "As a precautionary measure, the hospital is following all appropriate infection control protocols, which would include isolating the patient.”

Around 11 p.m., health officials announced the unnamed woman is not infected with the deadly illness.

"After an evaluation of the patient and consulting with the State Department of Health, experts have determined the patient does not have the Wuhan coronavirus," a hospital spokeswoman said in a statement according to NorthJersey.com.

Coronavirus can cause extreme respiratory distress and is being blamed for at least 25 deaths in China and infected over 800 in the country. It has spread to other countries in Asia and the United States.

A Washington state man is the only confirmed case in the United States. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday after returning from China, the New York Post reports.

A Texas college student is suspected of the virus, while a person flying from Mexico to Californa was hospitalized and quarantined after displaying symptoms of the deadly virus.

The CDC issued a Level-3 warning about the virus, recommending everyone avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China.

Signs and symptoms of this illness include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. It has the potential to cause severe disease and death, officials say.

New York health officials are on high alert following the coronavirus outbreak. The Westchester County Health Department says it's prepared if the virus were to spread to the Hudson Valley.