Trump, Mamdani Clash Over Arresting Netanyahu In New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he's still exploring whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be arrested if he visits New York.

New York City Mayor Mamdani is doubling down on his plans to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benjamin Netanyahu May Get Arrested In New York City

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The Israeli leader is expected to visit the Big Apple in September for the UN General Assembly, and Mamdani says he is talking with his legal team to determine the correct procedure.

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While running for New York City Mayor, Mamdani promised he would explore the potential arrest of Netanyahu if and when the Israeli Prime Minister traveled to New York City after he was elected.

Mamdani is standing behind that promise. In a recent New York Times podcast interview, the mayor said Netanyahu deserves to be brought up on international charges at The Hague.

John Nacion, Getty Images John Nacion, Getty Images

He confirmed there are "active" talks with police in New York, but noted New York City won't "write its own laws" to arrest Netanyahu.

Mamdani believes New York City should honor the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant, calling Netanyahu a "war criminal."

President Donald Trump Dismisses Claims

President Donald Trump dismissed the claims from Mamdani in a post on Truth Social, saying Netanyahu will not be arrested while in the United States.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

In an interview with WABC radio, Trump said that Netanyahu will not be arrested "in any way, shape, or form" while in the U.S.

Netanyahu called the ICC a kangaroo court with no jurisdiction over Israelis.

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