Italy Crowns These Upstate New York Pizzerias As Best In America

Upstate New York pizzerias were just honored by Italians for making the best pizza in America.

Italy just released its 2026 50 Top Pizza USA list.

Jay's Artisan Pizza: Kenmore, New York

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Jay's Artisan Pizza in Kenmore, New York, ranked 7th in the United States and 14th in the world on the 50 Top Pizza.

Chef Joe Powers is celebrated for its mastery of both classic Neapolitan pies and thick, airy, and ultra-crispy Detroit-style deep-dish square pies.

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Italian judges say his team puts "dough at the center of attention."

Fan-favorite pies include the classic wood-fired Margherita, the Speck, and the Amanda pizza.

Pizzeria Florian (East Aurora, NY)

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Pizzeria Florian in East Aurora, New York, was ranked the 40th best pizzeria in the nation.

Here's what's interesting: the founders of Jay's Artisan Pizza, Jay Langfelder and Amanda Jones, opened up Pizzeria Florian in 2024. (Powers took over Jay’s in late 2020)

Langfelder and Jones actually made pizza for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2022 wedding.

The pizza made at Pizzeria Florian blends baking techniques and profiles inspired by pies made in New York, New Haven, Naples, and Rome to create a thin, charred crust with toasted bubbles.

The most talked-about menu items are the spicy Calabrian Crunch and the white mushroom pizza.

Top 25 Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley (Local Favorites & Hidden Gems)

25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias Pizza is so many people's comfort food, especially New Yorkers.' We are lucky to have such a rich, diverse pizzeria selection here in the Hudson Valley, supported by both traditional and more trendy options. Each spot tells its own story, with its own menu full of local favorites and bestsellers. Below are 25 of the best choices when it comes to a quality, cheesy slice in the Hudson Valley area. Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

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