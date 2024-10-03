We looked into a viral story regarding New York State "removing" nearly 30,000 cars from roads. Is your beloved vehicle in danger?

Earlier this week, a story "New York State Removing “28,560 Cars From The Roads” caught my eye.

Canva Canva loading...

Like anyone else who saw that headline, I wondered if my car was in danger of getting pulled from the road.

Fact Check: Is New York State Removing “28,560 Cars From The Roads”

Thankfully, New York drivers don't have to worry about losing their beloved vehicle.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The report links to a press release from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during Climate Week NYC 2024.

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

The press release highlights New York's "nation-leading climate efforts," including awarding "a record level of funding," over $33 million, to New York State farms.

The money will help New York’s farmers cut greenhouse gas emissions, protect water, enhance soil health, and increase on-farm resiliency to the effects of a changing climate.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"Altogether, the projects are estimated to reduce greenhouse gases by 120,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year – the equivalent of removing 28,560 gasoline powered vehicles from the road for one year," Gov. Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

Reports Indicate 2016 Was Hottest Year On Record Getty Images loading...

New York State is not removing 28,560 vehicles. Reducing greenhouse gasses by 120,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent helps the environment as much as removing nearly 30,000 cars from the road.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"New York State is leading the nation in the fight against climate change, and our record investment in the Climate Resilient Farming Program is just one part of my administration’s ambitious efforts to protect our ecosystems and create the green future all New Yorkers deserve," Governor Hochul said. "This program gives farmers the resources they need to mitigate their impact on the environment, prepare for and respond to whatever weather events the future holds, and continue their critical work contributing to our local economies.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

Keep Reading:

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.